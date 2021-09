Mandato de vacunas y comidas calientes se discutirán en la reunión de la Junta Escolar de Richmond esta noche

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Richmond Fire Department announced Monday that a Battalion Chief passed away over the weekend from an off-duty injury and medical emergency.

The department said Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus. Chief Duffus went into surgery for an off-duty injury on Friday, Sept. 17. Right before the surgery, he suffered a medical emergency that negatively impacted his health. After fighting for his life over the weekend, he died Sunday night.