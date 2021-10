Revise sus cebollas otra vez: la FDA anuncia más retiros de mercado debido a riesgo de salmonela

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- A tractor trailer has flipped on its side following a crash on Interstate-295 in Hanover County, spilling the trailer's contents and shutting down all northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at mile marker 36 on I-295 North, near Mechanicsville Turnpike, and has closed the left, center and right lanes of the interstate, according to VDOT. The left shoulder is also shut down.