Richmond ofrecerá habitaciones de hotel a personas con coronavirus para aislamiento

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at the city hall in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Stoney said at a news conference Thursday that the most recently available data shows an increase in the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive in the last two weeks. He also said the data shows that the virus is having a disproportionate impact on people of color and noted that Richmond has a higher percentage of minorities than the rest of the state. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)