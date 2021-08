Se abrirán cuatro centros de vacunas en Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A federal judge has rejected a request from the Virginia Employment Commission to dismiss a lawsuit filed over processing delays that plagued the state agency, siding with legal aid groups that argued the effort was "premature."

The commission pushed for a dismissal in early August, asserting that it had already fulfilled the federal court agreement calling for the resolution of 95% of the 92,158 unpaid claims awaiting adjudication as of May 10 by Labor Day.