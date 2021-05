Richmond, Va. (WRIC) -- On and off showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. We will warm up this afternoon to around 80゚ across most of central Virginia. Strong to severe thunderstorms are not expected but can not be completely ruled out. Threats include heavy rain, frequent lightning and a strong gust of wind at times.

Any showers and thunder showers will come to an end this evening and we will see cloudy skies tonight slowly give way to partly cloudy skies by early Tuesday morning. It will be a mild tonight with lows in the lower to middle sixties.