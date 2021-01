VDH: 11 distritos de salud están listos para comenzar la vacunación COVID-19 Fase 1b esta semana

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 06: A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The community administered the 2nd vaccine to 90 skilled nursing residents and 80 healthcare staff completing the inoculation for them. An additional 50 healthcare staff received their first dose of the vaccine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)