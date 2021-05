Los CDC aflojan la guía de máscaras para los campistas de verano

NEW CASTLE, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will continue his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Monday morning. It comes after a deeply personal tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day.

President Biden will lay a wreath at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch the event, and hear his remarks, in the player above.