Plan de dosis de refuerzo en EEUU enfrenta 1era prueba seria

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The March for Life is returning to the Virginia Capitol on Friday as early voting kicks off in statewide elections.

The March will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Square, with marchers circling the Capitol complex. The route will include Broad, 9th, Main and 14th Streets. There will be road closures effecting sections of Main and 14th Streets from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.