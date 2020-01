Un sismo de magnitud 5,7 causa daños en Puerto Rico

FILE – In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The U.S. territory said Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, that it has completed its first debt-restructuring deal since the government announced it was bankrupt more than three years ago, giving creditors overall $550 in new bonds for each $1,000 they had held. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)