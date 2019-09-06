1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

NRA slaps down Texas GOP ally who proposes gun control idea

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — One of the gun-rights lobby’s staunchest defenders in Texas is bucking the National Rifle Association on background checks after a West Texas shooting rampage killed seven people.

The NRA pushed back Friday in a rare moment of the nation’s most powerful gun-rights group slapping down a key Republican ally.

It came after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told The Dallas Morning News that Texas should crackdown on private gun sales between strangers. Federal officials say the gunman in last weekend’s attack obtained an assault-style rifle despite failing a federal background check in 2014.

The NRA called Patrick’s idea a “political gambit” and disparagingly compared it to those from Democrats.

Patrick has been an avid gun-rights supporter but told the newspaper: “someone in the Republican Party has to take the lead on this.”

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events