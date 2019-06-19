1  of  5
NY lawmakers OK licenses for immigrants in US illegally

by: Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will become the 13th state to authorize driver’s licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

The state Senate approved the proposal Monday following Assembly passage last week. Democrats lead both chambers.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s support appeared in doubt Monday after he voiced concerns that U.S. immigration officials could use state license information to target immigrants for deportation. He asked for a legal review by the office of Attorney General Letitia James, who responded saying she supports the bill but wouldn’t speculate on the federal response.

Cuomo’s office then announced he would sign the bill.

Supporters include the state Business Council and immigrant advocates who say licenses would help immigrants get to work and complete everyday tasks.

Republican lawmakers said people shouldn’t be rewarded for violating immigration rules.

