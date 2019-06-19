ODU Football receives ESPY nomination for upset win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham #7 of the Old Dominion Monarchs celebrates the victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies at S. B. Ballard Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The biggest win in the history of Old Dominion University’s football program is now up for an ESPY Award, the university announced Wednesday.

ODU shocked the college football world on Sept. 22, 2018, with a 49-35 win over the then no. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Monarchs had a 1.8% chance of winning the matchup prior to kickoff, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. ODU had entered the contest having lost nine straight games.

Virginia Tech lead ODU by a single touchdown, 28-21, late in the third quarter, but the Monarchs scored on their next two possessions to take a fourth quarter lead.

After the Hokies tied the game up at 35, ODU closed out the contest with 14 unanswer points. The Hokies simply had no answer for quarterback Blake LaRussa, who came off the bench to throw for 495 yards and four touchdowns.

LaRussa’s performance earned him National Player of the Week honors.

The win has been nominated for Best Upset. Other nominees in the category include Naomi Osaka defeating Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, the Columbus Blue Jackets sweeping the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Anthony Ruiz Jr. defeating Anthony Joshua in Boxing.

Award winners at the ESPYS are chosen by fan vote. You can vote in this category (and others) at this link.

The 2019 ESPYS will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 10, on ESPN.

