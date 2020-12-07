ODU women’s basketball beats VCU in overtime

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU and ODU women’s basketball teams played a close game today eventually leading to them going to overtime. While the two teams were neck and neck for the last regular minute of the game, ODU outscored VCU by five in overtime with a final score of 81 to 76.

The Rams had been trailing during the fourth quarter when a 12 point run got them just where they needed to be with only a couple of minutes remaining in the game.

ODU’s Victoria Morris scored 31 points, beating her previous career record. The Ram’s leading scorer, Sarah Te-Biasu scored 18 points.

