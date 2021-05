RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officer Daniel Crocker, one of the officers involved in the Windsor traffic stop in which Army lieutenant Caron Nazario was pepper sprayed and held at gunpoint, is asking a judge to dismiss Nazario’s civil rights case against him.

Officer Daniel Crocker was one of two officers at the scene.

Crocker’s also filed a motion to suspend the case until the Virginia State Police and FBI investigations are complete.