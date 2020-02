SPOSTYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer involved shooting.

It happened at the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy at approximately 9pm on Thursday.

Investigators say one man was injured in the shooting, and is being treated at the hospital. Deputies are still investigating what lead up to the shooting. The deputy involved has been placed on Administrative Leave.

