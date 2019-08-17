Oklahoma woman rents out ‘Golden Girls’ airbnb

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Big fans of the beloved 1980’s sitcom can rent a house in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

It pays homage to the show and one of the starts that grew up in the city, Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Deveroux.

Lori Harrison currently owns the home and says the house is not meant to replicate the shows set but pay homage to the three characters, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia.

Harrison says there’s been a stream of guests over the past year, but the home recently got nationwide attention.

Fans can find the home on airbnb.