Omni Homestead opens the slopes for skiing and snowboarding this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Skiers and snowboarders will soon be able to hit the slopes at the Omni Homestead Resort.
The snow sports season opens on the resort on Dec. 26 for skiers and snowboarders. The ice rink on site is already open, and the resort announced the tubing area will open on Dec. 27.
The Omni Homestead Resort is implementing new COVID-19 policies and procedures for those taking part in skiing and snowboarding. The resort has installed lift line barriers and created designated entrance and exit areas, moving foot traffic in one direction.
Advance ticket purchases are being strongly encouraged in order to speed up the check-in process. A reservation to go ice skating or tubing will be required, and ice skating will be limited to 25 people.
You can purchase lift tickets by going to the Omni Homestead Resort website or by calling 540-839-3860.
