HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WFXR) – The Omni Homestead Resort celebrated its official grand reopening after finishing a more than $150 million property-wide renovation project Thursday, Oct. 19.

The renovation project began in Oct. 2021 with the $4.6 million reconstruction of the Warm Springs Pools, which reopened in Dec. 2022. According to the resort, the full renovation included 483 guest rooms, a brand-new 4,000 square foot event pavilion, 72,000 square feet of meeting space, an array of fine and casual dining experiences, and more.

“The completion of this extensive renovation is a monumental accomplishment for our resort team and a testament to our commitment to enhancing the guest experience for years to come,” says Mark Spadoni, managing director at The Omni Homestead Resort. “This grand reopening marks a new chapter for our property as we cultivate our offerings to welcome the modern traveler while maintaining the rich traditions that generations of loyal guests have come to expect.”

Each wing of the newly implemented 483 renovated guest rooms features a distinct color palette. Each color palette flows from the hallway corridor into the rooms, adding further detail to the exquisite floral patterns and the overall décor in the new rooms.

The Omni Homestead introduced newly themed event spaces for all occasions. These spaces include the crystal room, which features sparkling crystal chandeliers that cast golden hues to create a magical ambiance, the elegant draperies and historical architecture of the empire room, and textured wallcoverings and enhanced lighting of the Grand Ballroom.

Significant updates to each of the existing 28 meeting rooms include refinished wood floors, new carpeting, furniture, wallcoverings, acoustic ceiling tiles, furniture, and light fixtures with an architectural and functional focus.

Guests will now be able to wine and dine at a variety of food and beverage offerings on property. The new Pioneer Picnic is described as fast-casual dining experience featuring a wrap-around porch on the grand lawn, inviting to dine while taking in the mountain views. Other new options include Martha’s Market, a grab-and-go café, and the speak-easy style Presidential Lounge bar.

For more information on The Omni Homestead Resort or to book, visit http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia.