CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 on Sunday morning.

State Police responded to a reported accident on I-95 near Willis Road in Chesterfield County at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to police, it is a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned van.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of 10:57 a.m., the scene remains active.

As of 11:30 a.m., traffic backups were approximately 2.5 miles. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists can expect delays. The north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes.

Credit: Amir Massenburg.

