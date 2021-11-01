One dead in Henrico moped crash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police have identified the victim of a crash that occurred on Halloween night.

A moped driver, Dhana Bahadur Tamang, 46, was traveling North on Parham Road when he ran through a red light at the intersection with Lawndell Road. He collided with an SUV that was entering the intersection, and was ejected from his vehicle.

Police responded at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, and say Tamang died at the scene of his injuries.

They say the incident remains under investigation, although speed and alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash at this time. All drivers are urged to remain alert at all times.