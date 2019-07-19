Breaking News
Richmond Police: Shooting investigation underway on Fairfield Avenue

One dead, one hurt in Richmond shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after being shot in Richmond’s southside Thursday evening.

Richmond police responded to a report of a person shot on the 4000 block of Larchmont Lane just off Midlothian Turnpike around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man shot dead. Another man was also found nearby with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the shootings are possibly related at this time.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events