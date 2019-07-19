One dead, one hurt in Richmond shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after being shot in Richmond’s southside Thursday evening.

Richmond police responded to a report of a person shot on the 4000 block of Larchmont Lane just off Midlothian Turnpike around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man shot dead. Another man was also found nearby with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the shootings are possibly related at this time.

