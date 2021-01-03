One dead, three hospitalized after Culpeper County crash

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old, and hospitalized three others.

According to a Sunday release, the crash happed Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:25 p.m. along Mitchells Road (Route 652), half a mile east of Cedar Mountain Drive (Route 649) in Culpeper County.

Authorities say a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Mitchells Rd. when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

VSP says the driver, Jazmine C. Allen, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

The three passengers, a 22-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to UVA Medical Center, according to a release.

Authorities say everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation, led by VSP Trooper C. Campbell, is ongoing.

