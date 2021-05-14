Police: One person dead after crash in York County

Vehicle destroyed after a crash in York County. (Photo by Virginia State Police)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) was called to investigate a two-vehicle accident with serious life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. on May 13, on Goodwin Neck Road just east of Seaford Road.

A 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on Goodwin Neck Road when it crossed the double solid lines and hit a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle head-on — causing the Volkswagon to run off the roadway into the tree line.

Caroline Marie Wyatt Thompson of Seaford, Virginia was driving the Volkswagen and suffered life-threatening injuries. A 10-year-old girl was also in the Volkswagen and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Hospital for treatment.

Michael James Ramirez, 38 of Hampton, was the driver of the Hyundai. He also suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Hospital.

In the early morning hours of May 14, Thompson died from her injuries.

According to police, Ramirez has been charged with reckless driving with further charges pending.

