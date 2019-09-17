One person dead, three hurt in three separate Richmond shootings overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating three shootings overnight that left a man dead and three other people injured.

Police were called to Seldon Street in Fairfield Court just after 10:45 p.m. Monday. They found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Then just before midnight police were called out to Creighton Road and found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to VCU Medical Center, but he is expected to survive.

Police were called to Accommodation Street near Mosby Court for another shooting around 2 a.m. They found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to VCU Medical Center where they are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about any of the three shootings should call Crime Stoppers.