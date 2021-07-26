One person injured after Citgo gas station roof flies off fueling station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Fire Department said one person was injured Monday afternoon when storm winds knocked the roof off of a Citgo station.

An official with the department said they got a call to respond to the Citgo on 3109 Williamsburg Road at 3:16 p.m. on July 26.

The department said it seemed strong straight-line winds knocked the canopy for the fueling station. A person getting out of their car was hit by the roof. The officials said the person luckily only received minor injuries and was taken to VCU medical center.

However, the person’s car was crushed by the roof.