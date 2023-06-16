CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – One woman is dead after her car crashed into a truck near the 11000 block of Hull Street Road on Friday afternoon.

According to Chesterfield Police, a 2005 Ford Focus was driving on Genito Road around 2:51 p.m. on June 16 when it hit a 2022 Dodge 2500 pickup truck at the intersection of Stigall Way.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The woman’s identity is being withheld until her family is contacted.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.