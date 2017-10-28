Former standout Richmond athlete killed in shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified a homicide victim and have made an arrest after he was found dead on Hayes Street in Norfolk.

Officer were sent to the 800 block of Hayes Street for gunshots heard in the area.

They say 19-year-old Nicholas Ackies, of Richmond, was found inside a Hayes Street apartment shot.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police have identified Jaquan Anderson, 22, as the suspect. Anderson was taken into custody without incident and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The victim, Nicholas Ackies was a freshman criminal justice major at Norfolk State University, according to a release sent out by the school. He was a defensive lineman for the NSU Football team.

“Nick was truly one of the, if not the best, athlete I have ever coached and that’s not a hyperbole, ” said his high school football coach Mike Henderson.

Ackies was an standout athlete at Douglas Freeman High School in Richmond, Va. Lettered four years in football, four in baseball and two in basketball … A first-team All-5A South Region and All-Conference 11 performer on defense as a senior … Also named to the All-State 5A and All-Metro second teams … Served as Freeman’s punter, earning second-team all-conference honors at that position … Played in the Big River Rivalry all-star game … First-team all-conference and All-Metro on defense as a junior and second-team all-conference as a sophomore … Also a talented pitcher for the Rebels.

Head Coach Mike Henderson said Ackies was a good hearted guy who was fun to be around.

“He was very fun-loving, energetic guy, really lived in the moment,” Henderson said. “His teammates thought he was funny and jovial and they loved being around him.”

NSU Athletics Director Marty L. Miller expressed his condolences regarding the loss of Ackies:

“This is such a tragic situation. Our prayers are with Nick’s family during this very difficult time,” Miller said. “He will be dearly missed by the entire Norfolk State University family.”

The NSU Football team will hold a moment of silence to honor Ackies in advance of today’s Homecoming game against Savannah State University. The game will begin at 2 p.m.

The NSU Office of Student Affairs will update the campus community when funeral arrangements have been finalized.

The Counseling Center staff is available to provide counseling services for students, faculty and staff affected by this tragedy.

If you would like to donate to the family for funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

