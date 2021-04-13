Over 4,000 without power in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 4,000 customers are experiencing power outages in Chesterfield County near Brandermill and Hallsboro.

Dominion Energy says a motor vehicle hit an electrical pole at the intersection of Otterdale and Old Hundred Road at around 6:20, causing the accident.

Power is expected to be fully restored between 9 p.m. and midnight. Dominion says most customers can expect their power back before then. There are workers at the scene of the outage now, working to get the power restored.

Dominion says its too early to determine if the electrical pole will need to completely replaced.

As of 6:45 p.m., 4,027 customers were without power.