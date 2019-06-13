Pampers to install 5K diaper changing stations in men’s restrooms

(CNN) — Pampers wants to make it easier for dads with small children.

The company says it’s providing 5,000 changing tables for men’s restrooms across North America by 2021.

The first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

According to the statement, the changing stations will be installed in restrooms at parks, recreation centers, community centers, and libraries.

