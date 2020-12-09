Parents call for additional P-EBT payments as some struggle to feed students during virtual school days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Parents relying on a new program to keep their kids fed during virtual school days are wondering when more support will come.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT) launched nationwide last spring under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. The goal was to supplement existing food assistance by helping parents pay for meals that would normally be provided for free or at a reduced price in school.

Virginia Department of Social Services Public Affairs Associate Director Cletisha Lovelace said the most recent P-EBT payment was issued more than two months ago to 609,000 households across the state. Unlike the first release in May, she said the amount was not fixed. Instead, she said it was based on a rate of $5.86 per child for each day schools were operating under a 100 percent virtual or hybrid model through September 30th.

Lovelace said there is no concrete timeline for when additional payments could come.

Meanwhile, Angela Deane says families like hers are falling through the cracks.

Deane said she makes too much money to qualify for SNAP, meaning additional P-EBT benefits are even more crucial. She said the first two allocations have run out and she’s still struggling to feed her 7-year-old granddaughter while also managing the cost of daycare during virtual school days.

“My grocery bill has doubled,” Deane said. “There are people out there who need this money. They need this money to feed their children and they don’t have it.”

Myeashia Wyche, a mother of three in Brunswick County, is in a similar situation. Wyche has seen news about emergency SNAP allotments being issued later this month. She’s wondering why the state isn’t releasing additional P-EBT funding for families in need who don’t meet the qualifications for that program.

“That leaves the working parents out,” Wyche told 8News in a phone interview.

As these parents wait for more payments, Deane said financial stress is being compounded by frustration. She said she has been reaching out to the state for three weeks with questions–without a reply.

“I just want answers,” Dean said. “Get up off your butt, get on the news and explain it to people.”

Lovelace said, right now, there is not another round of P-EBT benefits scheduled. She couldn’t say if more funding would be released before 2020 comes to a close.

Lovelace said the state is working on an updated plan based on new federal guidance that was released in mid-November.

Even though P-EBT launched in the spring, a recently passed appropriations act extended it through the end of September 2021. The legislation also made some changes to how the program works. Moving forward, it will be available to more children, in more places and the federal government will cover more administrative costs.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in an email on Tuesday that two states have submitted their plans for approval so far and there is no set deadline for others to do the same.

Lovelace declined to provide a DSS official for an interview about where Virginia stands in the planning process.

“Given some of the misinformation circulating about P-EBT, we want to hold off on any premature discussion about our efforts until they are finalized,” Lovelace said in an email. “Any discussion about P-EBT this early in the process will likely cause more confusion than clarity.”

Lovelace said specific details about the release date of additional funds, the size of payments and the amount of eligible households will be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Lovelace said they’re seeing confusion on social media. She said some people are having a hard time differentiating SNAP programs from P-EBT benefits.

She said one of the main differences is that P-EBT is not a monthly program. Instead, USDA has to approve each allotment.

Lovelace said the agency is answering inquiries through their P-EBT portal but the large volume is causing delays.

“Help us to help ourselves,” Deane said. ” I can’t emphasize that enough. Children are going to bed hungry.”

