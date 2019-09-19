Parents feared dead after boy found sleeping in box on N.Y. porch

Authorities in Buffalo, New York fear the parents of a child found on a porch Monday died in a fiery car accident.

The grandmother of the 3-year-old is worried his parents are dead after a burned car was discovered nearby.

“I can’t stress enough how complicated of an investigation this is,” Captain Jeff Rinaldo with the Buffalo Police Department said.

Buffalo Police have two mysteries on their hands and they may or may not be connected after a young boy turned up on a porch on Potomac Avenue.

“He was saying, ‘the car was burning up, the car was burning up.’ That’s all he kept saying,” said Lois Augsburger, who found the boy on the porch.

Hours later, social media posts looking for his family were spotted in Florida by grandmothers, who both flew to Buffalo immediately because they haven’t heard from the boy’s parents or the man they were traveling with since roughly 6 p.m. Sunday.”

“He was a loved child. He is a loved child,” the boy’s grandmother, Zenaida Colon, said. “His parents loved him very much. He was always with them. They were great parents. They come from good families. My son’s a truck driver, the wife a stay home mom.”

Their biggest fear now is that the boy’s parents could be the human remains that were found in the burning vehicle on Tonawanda Street near Niagra Street — roughly a half-mile from where the boy turned up on the porch.

And it’s believed it actually burned just a few hours before he was found.

“The vehicle was badly, badly damaged from the fire, almost to the point that we cannot tell what type of vehicle it is or the contents of the vehicle,” Capt. Rinaldo added.

Buffalo Police want to hear from anyone who has seen the parents or friend they were traveling with.

“We are asking anyone that’s had contact with them to contact her homicide office,” Captain Rinaldo said. “We believe that these people may have arrived in Buffalo sometime Sunday, late Sunday night and we’re here and possibly are still in the Buffalo area.”

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services, but they are in the process of reuniting him with his family.

