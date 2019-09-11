Parents left scrambling after Chesterfield Schools eliminates bus stop

As parents continue to voice concerns over what they call growing bus problems in Chesterfield County, one family says they have been left in a pickle ever since their son’s bus stop was eliminated.

Last year, an area along Pinetta Drive by the Brighton Green Community Association served as a bus stop for students attending a nearby specialty school. One family 8News spoke with said that stop has been eliminated, leaving their son with a nearly three-mile commute home.

“The bus would come down Pinetta and he would get dropped off somewhere in this area,” parent Todd Craft explained. “And for him, he would just have to walk through the parking lot.”

But this year, the stop was eliminated. Instead, the options are Providence Middle School or Bon Air Library. For Craft’s son, who attendings a specialty high school, CCPS uses an express bus that drops off kids within three miles of their home.

“The problem with that is if he were to get off at the Providence Middle School stop, that leaves him crossing Midlothian Turnpike at about 4 o’clock in the afternoon, which could be a daunting task,” Craft explained.

That route puts Craft’s son walking along Buford to Pinetta.

“If he rides to the Bon Air Library, he would have roughly a two-mile walk down Buford Road,” Craft said. “We’re just concerned for the safety.”

The Craft’s are juggling their schedules so their son doesn’t have to walk home.

After multiple calls and emails, they have one heard from CCPS once, only to be told there is no other solution.

“Accessibility,” Craft added. “I would like for someone to return a phone call within a day. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

“Whatever can be done we’d be willing to work in any way that the school system and transportation would feel would be productive.”

CCPS has not returned 8News’ request for comment.