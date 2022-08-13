GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a busy but good Friday for Parker Byrd.

The incoming East Carolina University freshman who was injured in a boating accident in July had a host of friends come to see him Friday. His mother, Mitzi Byrd, posted to Facebook that he was given the OK to go outside when he feels like it.

He was joined on Friday by friends, family and ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin. Mitzi Byrd said Parker got to enjoy their company and he had some of his favorite foods brought to him. The biggest surprise was that someone arranged for him to get Los Angeles Dodgers baseball gear and an autographed baseball from Freddy Freeman.

“It was a good day,” Mitzi Byrd wrote on social. “He got a surprise gift from the LA Dodgers with some gear and an autographed ball from Freddy Freeman 🤯. I’m not sure who was behind that but thank you so much!”

Mitzi Byrd also wrote that Parker got in two hyperbaric treatments between the visits. He was scheduled for his 12th surgery on Saturday just two days after a second amputation to remove his right knee.

“It should be a routine cleanout and wound vac dressing change but as we have learned, nothing is really just routine at this point,” Mitzi Byrd said in her social post. “Surgery causes so much anxiety. Probably more so for me and Jeff than Parker.

“He’s still young and often really doesn’t understand all the details of what is going in. It doesn’t help that Jeff and I both have medical backgrounds, so we know. Sometimes ignorance is bliss. Please pray everything goes smoothly tomorrow.”