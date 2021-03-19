Patrick Henry cruise past Atlee in 28-6 victory

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlee Raiders charged into Patriots territory as they took on Patrick Henry Friday night.

Patriots Quarterback Jordan Allen finds Nicholas Sikkar before he was forced out of bounds. Sikkar picked up 30-yards for Patrick Henry.

Those 30-yards set Allen up to find Sikkar again, this time in the end zone. Touchdown Patriots.

Atlee tries to get up the field, but Patrick Henry kept shutting them down.

Allen stays in the pocket looking for an opening, he throws but to his surprise, Atlee’s Zedric Hayes was waiting — interception Raiders.

Patrick Henry beat Atlee 28-6.