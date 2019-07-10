PAY IT FORWARD: VCU opening free store to help community

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU is opening a Free Store to help students, faculty and staff get the basic necessities they need. Basic items include books, school and office supplies, unopened personal hygiene products and more.

The Free Store is an on-campus and inclusive resource opens in August. VCU students, staff and faculty can donate items and can take items for free!

Donations are accepted at the RamBikes building at 201 N. Belvidere St.

To see the full list of what the Free Store accepts as donations, click here.

If you want more information on how to donate, contact longpj@vcu.edu