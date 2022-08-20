FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax has been identified.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to Wilson Boulevard North of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners just before 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.

6200 Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners

The pedestrian, 62-year-old Albert Sweat of Maryland, was walking through the parking lot and was struck by the Volkswagen, which then hit an unoccupied 2010 GMC Yukon before coming to a stop. Sweat was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, he is the 13th pedestrian killed by a car in Fairfax County so far in 2022.