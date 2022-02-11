Philadelphia man in custody after being accused of stabbing his 6 family members

Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in the head and neck by her suspected family member

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man after his six family members were stabbed while sleeping early Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of North Front Street just after 4:00 am.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found six injured victims ranging from 26 to 46. Police say a 46-year-old woman is suffering from head and neck wounds. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was placed in critical condition by medics.

The other five victims were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition by medics. Police say blood was present on the walls, door, and floor.

Police say they found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades in the home.

Moments later, police say they found a man who fit the suspect’s description three blocks away and took him into custody. Police say the man had blood and cuts on him.

Police say the man is a family member of the six victims and lived with them in the home. The man was taken into a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.