Pereira’s game winner leads Hokies to 1-0 victory over Cavaliers

The fall regular season ended with a bang Friday for the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team as the Hokies defeated the Cavaliers, doing so for the first time since 2005 and just the third time overall.



Outside of an early shot by Virginia in the 3rd minute that required Mathijs Swaneveld to come up with the save, Tech (3-1-2, 3-1-2) and Virginia (2-3-1, 2-3-1) both struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the opening 20 minutes of play.



The Hokies found their groove towards the middle of the opening half, as shots by Jacob Labovitz (25th minute) and Sivert Hauglhi (31st minute) we’re just inches off their mark and went wide. In the 32nd minute sophomore former Northside star Daniel Pereira latched on to a ball just past mid field, dribbled it to a spot eight yards outside of the box and fired a shot to the near post for his first goal of the season. Tech would go on to take that 1-0 lead into the break.

Virginia fought desperately in the second half to even the score, but two saves by Swaneveld and sweltering defense allowed Tech to hold on to their lead until time expired.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Shots: Virginia Tech 12-10

Virginia Tech 12-10 Corners: Tied 4-4

Tied 4-4 Saves: Virginia Tech 3-2

GAME NOTES

The Hokies used the same starting lineup for the first third time this season.

The win marked the first time that Tech had won three consecutive ACC matches since joining the league in 2004.

The win against Virginia was the first for head coach Mike Brizendine .

. With the win tech has now won at least three ACC regular season matches in four of the last five seasons

UP NEXT



The Hokies will play in the first round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday, November 15th. Tech’s opponent is still to be determined.

