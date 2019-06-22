Person rescued from 30-foot well hole in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A person had to be rescued from a well hole Saturday morning in Petersburg.
Firefighters were called to the intersection of St. Mark and Bowling Street for the incident. When they arrived they found a person stuck down a 30-foot well hole.
Crews said it took 45 minutes to get the person out safely. The person was then transported to a local hospital.
8News has reached out to Petersburg fire crews to find out how the person ended up in the well.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.