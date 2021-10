PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured on Saturday afternoon after being shot in the arm, according to Petersburg Police.

The incident happened at the intersection of Farmer St. and Fairgrounds Rd.

@PBurgPolice are in the 1400 blk of Farmer St where a shooting investigation is underway. Victim shot in the arm. Investigation is in the early stages. If anyone was in the area & saw or heard anything, you are asked to contact us at (804)861-1212 or https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) October 2, 2021

Details about what exactly happened and any suspect(s) are limited at this time, but the victim is expected to be okay.

If you have any information about this incident, call Petersburg Police at (804) 861-1212.