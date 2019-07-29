Petersburg attorney and wife facing abduction, assault charges

A Petersburg attorney and his wife were arraigned Monday morning on a handful of charges, including abduction and assault.

Few details have been released at this time, but Petersburg Police said they responded last Thursday, July 25, to a home on E. Tabb Street where an alleged victim detailed an assault and abduction that occurred days before on Sunday, July 21, in the 1700 block of Westover Avenue.

Police said Monday that 47-year-old Mari Liza Hardenbergh and 49-year-old Charles Vanevera Hardenbergh had both been arrested and charged with trespassing, assault, breaking & entering, abduction and larceny. C. Hardenbergh is also facing charges of destruction of property and obstruction communication.

Both were granted bond in court on Monday.

According to his website, C. Hardenbergh graduated from VMI in 1993 and later received a law degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 1996. He also served seven years as a JAG officer in the U.S. Army, during which time he taught criminal law classes, and another three years at VMI as a professor of law and accounting in the Economics and Business Department.

He has since criminal traffic defense practice based in Petersburg. His website also said he and his wife have been married for 15 years.

” Van’s practice is dedicated to criminal traffic defense. He has been an outspoken critic of Reckless Driving by Speed laws as applied in Virginia, and he stridently opposes the imposition of any “mandatory minimum” prison time for alcohol-related and other substance offenses. With his experience as a JAG officer, professor of law at VMI, and federal prosecutor who has tried numerous speeding and DUI cases, Van Hardenbergh brings a sharp set of skills and a history of tenacious defense to the table.

