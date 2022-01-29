Petersburg cannabis seed giveaway at Happy Trees

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Happy Trees is holding a free cannabis seed giveaway at their Petersburg location Saturday.

The company said they are holding the free event to help people get their hands on seeds that have been difficult to obtain under Virginia’s cannabis laws.

“We’re trying to get seeds into the hands of people who wouldn’t know how to do so otherwise, and may end up having to break the law to do so,” said Josiah Ickes, the store’s co-founder. “We want people to get their seeds safely and legally, and we want them to know we’re available to answer any questions they have about how to grow this plant.”

The event starts at noon Saturday at 101 N. Sycamore Street, and goes until supplies last. Auntie Ning’s Food Truck will be on site.

Happy Trees will also be offering a 10% discount on seed starting supplies they will have available for purchase.

Giveaway Requirements: