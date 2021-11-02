Petersburg local election results

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg had four local positions up for election, as well as a spot in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany Buckner, Sheriff Vanessa Crawford, and Commissioner of Revenue Brittany Flowers were all unchallenged.

The results for the treasurer race between Manya Kumar and Paul Mullin Jr. are still coming in. So far, Mullin has 60.17% of the vote and Kumar has 39.06% with seven out of 10 precincts reporting in.

House of Delegates District 63 was also up for election. Results for the race between incumbent Lashrecse Aird (D) and Kim Taylor (R) are still coming in. Seven of 10 precincts have reported that Aird has 85.87% of the vote and Taylor has 13.94%.

