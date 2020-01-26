Petersburg Police investigating deadly shooting and armed home invasion

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning, one which was deadly.

Around 2:34 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Halifax Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside of her home. Police say she was shot during a home invasion and is in stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to the intersection of Baylors Lane and Kirkham Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have identified the man as Dominique Hill.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting and home invasion, but say it’s not known if the two incidents are connected.

Officers need your help, if you know anything call Crime Solves at (804) 861-1212.