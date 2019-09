Petersburg police investigating shooting death of a man found dead in the 2300 block of Navajo court early Sunday morning.

PETERSBURG, Va., (WRIC) — One man is dead and another woman is flown to the hospital after an early morning shooting.

Petersburg Police were called to the 2300 block of Navajo Court after 5 a.m. where they found a man and woman shot.

Police said the man died at the scene from his injuries.

The woman was flown to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212