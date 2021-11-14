Petersburg police investigating two shootings in one night – just two blocks apart

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that took place Saturday night.

The first shooting occurred before 8:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Wythe Street. A 15 year old girl was shot, but her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to Petersburg Police.

@PBurgPolice are in the 1100 block of W. Wythe St where a shooting investigation is underway. A 15 year old female was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. If anyone has any information, please call (804)861-1212 or go to www.p3tips. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) November 14, 2021

The second shooting occurred just two blocks away from the first, sometime before 11:45 p.m. on the 200 block of South Street. One male victim sustained life threatening injuries, and had to be medevaced to an area hospital.

@PBurgPolice are in the 200 block of S. South Street conducting a shooting investigation. The male victim has life threatening injuries & will be flown to a Richmond area hospital. If anyone has any information, please contact us at (804)861-1212 or at https://t.co/EfWKKWKadn. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) November 14, 2021

If anyone has information about either case, they’re encouraged to call the Petersburg Police Department.