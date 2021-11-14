Petersburg police investigating two shootings in one night – just two blocks apart

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that took place Saturday night.

The first shooting occurred before 8:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Wythe Street. A 15 year old girl was shot, but her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to Petersburg Police.

The second shooting occurred just two blocks away from the first, sometime before 11:45 p.m. on the 200 block of South Street. One male victim sustained life threatening injuries, and had to be medevaced to an area hospital.

If anyone has information about either case, they’re encouraged to call the Petersburg Police Department.

