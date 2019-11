Petersburg, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say a man entered a business, motioned as if he was armed, and then robbed the clerk.

They say the suspect then fled the area.

This happened on the 100 block of W. Washington Street at 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

