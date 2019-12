Petersburg, Va., (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are searching for a missing teen with autism.

Police say 18-year-old Isaiah Fuller was last seen in the Walnut Hill area of the city.

Fuller is a black male, 6’1” and 245 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white t-shirt with gold lettering, light blue jeans and red air max’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Police.