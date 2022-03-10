PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)–Some Petersburg residents say the city’s Pothole Blitz couldn’t come soon enough, as crews prepare to repave streets next week.

Starting Monday, three crews with Petersburg’s Department of Public Works Street Maintenance Division will go to each neighborhood to repave roads.

It’s something Walicia Cole, who’s been living in the city for 30 years, has been waiting for all this time.

“When you go down Young’s Road you will see huge potholes,” Cole said. “We almost have to come to a complete stop just to cross over that little bridge way.”

It’s a part of Petersburg’s annual “Pothole Blitz.” Crews will go to each ward through April to repair potholes.

The blitz formed in 2010 and the city continues to assess which roads need repaving. The city spends $1 million a year repaving streets.

“Sometimes potholes seem like they appear overnight out of nowhere,” said Cole.

The city said ice, snow and cold weather cause more potholes.

Cole said areas like Young’s Road and Commerce Street have several of them, making her daily commute dangerous.

“It’s impossible for residents to continually report potholes we can’t drive and talk on the cell phone it’s against the law,” Cole said. They even caused her car to end up at the mechanic for repairs.

Cole hopes the Pothole Blitz is a long-term solution.

“When I see the potholes filled it’s literally a process of stuffing the potholes and taking a huge hammer and hammering down on the potholes,” Cole said. “It’s only a temporary fix.”

The department said that all wards will be covered, and the repair blitz will run from March 14 through to April 15.

Petersburg asks residents who know of potholes to report them to the City using street names, landmarks, and photos if possible.

Potholes can be reported by calling the Petersburg Streets Department at 804-733-2415, or by going to the City website and clicking the “Report A Concern” button.

Pothole Repair dates: