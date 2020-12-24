Petersburg to reconsider allowing winter sports being played in 2021

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Less than a week after the Petersburg school board voted to opt out of winter sports participation, a special meeting was scheduled for Dec. 30 to reconsider that decision.

The special meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

School board members voted unanimously on Dec. 17 to opt out of boy’s and girl’s basketball, indoor track and field, and wrestling based on the latest COVID-19 data. During that same meeting, the board also voted to close all public school facilities from Dec. 18 thru Jan. 3.

For more information on Petersburg City Public Schools, please visit www.petersburg.k12.va.us.

